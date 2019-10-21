Flood-affected Kolhapur, Sangli record high voter turnout in western Maha

pune

Braving heavy downpour, early voters queued up at polling stations in the flood-affected Kolhapur and Sangli districts on Monday. Both the districts registered a high voter turnout in western Maharashtra.

Western Maharashtra, known as the sugar belt of the state, is dominated by Nationalist Congress Party and Congress. However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has posed a strong challenge after many Cong-NCP leaders joined BJP just before the assembly elections, said political observers.

Following India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of heavy downpour in the later part of the day in these districts, Kolhapur and Sangli administration had appealed to residents to cast their vote in the first half of the day. Hence, voter turnout increased considerably in various assembly constituencies in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

Western Maharashtra comprises six districts — Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Pune and Ahmednagar. Rural voters turned up in large numbers as compared to their urban counterparts in these areas.

Satara Lok Sabha bye-poll- 60.75%

Along with Maharashtra assembly elections, the bye-election for Satara Lok Sabha constituency was also conducted on Monday. The bye-poll in Satara saw a voter turnout of 60.75 per cent. It is a close fight between BJP’s Udayanraje Bhosale and NCP’s Shriniwas Patil.

Kolhapur assembly constituencies voting percentage

Chandgad -65.04%

Radhanagari- 72.51%

Kagal- 75.34%

Kolhapur south -69.08%

Karvir- 79.19%

Kolhapur north - 54.4%

Sangli assembly constituencies voting percentage

Hatkanagale- 71.41%

Ichalkaranji -63.4%

Shirol- 67.38%

Miraj - 49.83%

Islampur- 68.7%

Shirala- 71.71%

Satara assembly constituencies voting percentage

Phaltan -58.72

Wai- 61.57

Koregaon- 61.2

Man- 58.48

Karad north- 63.62%

Karad south- 65.47%

Patan- 59.3%

Satara- 55.05

Solapur assembly constituencies voting percentage

Karmala -68.05%

Madha-61.1%

Solapur City Central -48.26%

Solapur City north-47.08%

Pandharpur-59.18%

Sangola -64.21%

Ahmednagar assembly constituencies voting percentage

Akole-64.5%

Sangamner-69.14%

Shirdi-63.1%

Kopargaon-65.87%

Shrirampur-63.48%

Nevasa-78%

Karjat Jamkhed- 68%

