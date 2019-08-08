Floods in western Maharashtra killed 16, displaced 1.32lakh

pune

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 00:10 IST

Floods continued to ravage parts of western Maharashtra on Wednesday, having claimed 16 lives and displaced 1.32 lakh people in the past week.

The floods have been caused by heavy rain and opening of dams in the region, with Kolhapur and Sangli districts being the worst affected. Road connectivity to these areas has been cut off.

“Five districts in western Maharashtra are affected by floods and 16 people have lost their lives. The administration had shifted a total of 1.32 lakh people to safer places. District administrations and local urban bodies have established temporary shelters for the affected in urban areas,” said Dileep Mhaisekar, Pune divisional commissioner.

The weather bureau has predicted heavy rain in western Maharashtra till August 10.

Meanwhile, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting with his cabinet and collectors from affected districts in Mumbai to review the flood situation. Fadnavis asked the water resources department to regularly share information on discharge from dams with the Railways and for an immediate survey of crop damages in flood-affected areas.

