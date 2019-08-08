Karnataka floods: BS Yediyurappa announces compensation, forms teams to oversee relief work

karnataka

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday announced compensation for those killed in rain-related incidents and formed teams of BJP leaders to take up relief work in the affected regions as heavy rains across the state wreaked havoc, flooding villages and towns.

Yediyurappa, who was in Delhi to finalise the cabinet formation with the BJP’s central leadership, on Wednesday cut short his visit and left for Belagavi to take stock of the flood situation.

Opposition Congress and Janata Dal(Secular) have accused the government of “inaction” in dealing with the situation as it worsened in the northern, coastal and Malnad regions after incessant rains in the last few days.

“There need not be any fear. We will rebuild all the houses affected. We will also conduct a survey of crop loss once the rains stop. I have ordered authorities to provide Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia compensation for the families of the deceased,” BS Yediyurappa said while speaking to reporters in Belagavi city.

“I will stay in this northern part for another three days to assess the work,” he added.

Authorities in Kodagu district closed schools and colleges for two days amid forecast of heavy rain even as thousands were evacuated to safety across the state amid floods.

Belagavi, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Raichur and Yadgir have been battered by the floods and torrential rains have hit normal life in Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Mangaluru, Kodagu, Hubballi-Dharwad, Karwar, Hassan and Shivamogga.

Belagavi, Bagalkote and Yadgir bore the brunt of the heavy downpour and water released from dams on Krishna River and its tributaries.

On Wednesday, 28,893 people were evacuated by rescue teams from fire and emergency department, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army.

The situation continued to remain grim as the floodgates were opened in the dams in neighbouring Maharashtra and barrages and reservoirs in Karnataka, where road and rail links remain hit following incessant monsoon rains.

Two people each have been killed in Belagavi and Uttar Kannada districts, and one in Shivamogga, taking the toll to five since Monday, news agency Press Trust of India said.

Parts of north and coastal areas along with the Malnada region continued to reel under a heavy downpour. Chikkamagaluru district was also badly hit by the torrential rains. The swollen Bhadra River completely submerged the Hebbale bridge that connects Horanadu.

Relief centres

Government schools in Belagavi were turned into rehabilitation centres where the flood-hit people shared rooms with livestock.

The South Western Railway has also set up relief centres in a community hall in Belagavi and in waiting rooms at Gokak, Raybag and Chikkodi Road railway stations to offer shelter to those whose houses have been flooded. Food is also being offered at these relief centres.

It has also dispatched essential items like groceries, drinking water, biscuits, and medicines worth Rs 50,000 to the flood-hit areas in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Opposition criticism

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy questioned the ‘absence’ of chief minister BS Yediyurappa from the state. “There are floods in many parts of Karnataka. I need to ask, Ellidiyappa Yediyurappa (Where are you Yediyurappa)?” he said at a meeting of his Janata Dal(Secular).

“Terrible floods in many parts of Karnataka. And CM is away politicking in Delhi. No minister even to attend to flood problems. 12 days since new Govt, BJP still hasn’t given Karnataka a Cabinet. #KarnatakaFloods,” former minister and Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda tweeted.

Government officials rejected the charge of the Congress and JD(S). They said Yediyurappa had conducted an aerial survey of the affected regions in north Karnataka earlier this week.

