Following Bibvewadi, Pune municipal corporation plans anti-spitting drives across the city

After the success of the unique day-long anti-spitting drive in Bibvewadi, the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) now plans to conduct similar drive daily in others parts of the city and eventually expand it to all wards across Pune.

On October 31 the Bibvewadi ward office introduced a unique punishment, where those people who are found spitting in public places are not only fined Rs 100 but are also made to clean the place. The drive was extended till November 3 during which PMC staff collected a fine of Rs 2,500 for spitting in public places.

“Following state government resolution, which stated that municipal corporations and councils in C and D category have been asked to impose a fine of Rs 150 on those making the streets dirty, Rs 100 for spitting in a public place, Rs 100 for urinating in the open and Rs 500 for defecating in the open, we have begun to impose the instructions and penalise people who spit on roads,” said Avinash Spakal, ward officer, Bibvewadi.

“We have started the drive in areas which have maximum number people floating the norms, hence we have zeroed down on places like Laxmi Narayan Chowk in Swargate, Gangadham in Bibvewadi, K K Market and Marketyard,” he added.

Sapkal along with DSI Vikrant Kathavate have made teams of six sanitary inspectors who are armed with challan book and a camera, waiting in various nooks, looking for people who spit on the road. Although the squad has stopped the work for Diwali, there is enough awareness and a kind of fear instilled in the people in that area.

“We caught 25 offenders and collected Rs 2,500 fine in two days before Diwali. The fine of Rs 100 may not look so big but being told to clean your own spit in front of people is embarrassing and this is becoming a deterrent for others to not spit on the roads or in public places,” said Vikrant.

The municipal commissioner is so impressed with the result that from November 12, all the ward offices will begin the drive in their respective areas. “The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness of cleanliness and to teach self-discipline and no doubt if one ward office can be successful in even instilling a sense of fear and embarrassment, this will help keep the entire city stain free,” said Jayant Bhosekar deputy commissioner, who handles three wards, viz, Dhankawadi, Sinhagad road and Warje. “The drive will be implemented in public places such as markets after Diwali.”

While speaking to residents of Gangadham and Laxmi Narayan chowk in Bibwewadi, one Nagendra Prasad Tiwari, who has kept two dustbins for his customers to use as spittoons, said, “The cleanliness in the area is due to Diwali, who would like to see unclean spaces in front of their shop, even if it’s a paan shop.”According to Bhakti Deshpande, resident of Ganga galaxy, she was happy to see clean footpaths, otherwise lined with paan spits. She said, “I completely support anti-spitting campaign started by PMC, and it will help curtail the spitting habit of many, for I can see a person spitting in the public in every five minutes, which is an unhealthy habit. Let us keep every part of our city, our area clean.”

Raju Mohite, a rickshaw driver who often eats gutkha, said, “This is a good drive and perhaps will also remind me not to spit on the roads. I have seen police fine others and I definitely do not want to lose my hard earned money.”

Another resident and shop owner Nilesh Jain though felt that more awareness is needed. “The drive should be held continuously and there is a need for strict. In places like Singapore we don’t see people spitting on roads.”

