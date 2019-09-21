For Rs 40K a year, Pune varsity will help students prepare for UPSC exams 

pune

Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, Savitrabai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU), on Friday announced that SPPU’s competitive examination centre will start a new three-year integrated course for administrative careers.

The course will focus on preparing students for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination.

“In view of the growing demand for the competent coaching to aspirants for the UPSC civil services examination, this course is specially designed for three years, wherein students will be prepared for capacity building, through training in different skills. The course combines an existing part-time one year post-graduate evening course of the centre with a new two- year undergraduate course. So a student who goes into the second year of the graduation can take admission to this course. This year the intake will be of 40 students and course fees will be Rs 40,000 per year,” said Karmalkar.

Jayant Umranikar, director, SPPU competitive examination centre said that the course will be for students who have appeared for the second year examination of any graduation stream from an SPPU-affiliated college. The admission for the 2019-20 batch of this course will be undertaken on the basis of the Class 12 marks of the student. However, from next year, SPPU will conduct an entrance exam and interviews in order to select the students.

“By the time students graduate and begin preparation for competitive exams, they are already in their mid-twenties, which limits their future service career. Hence, we want to catch them young. If the aspirants are nurtured and guided soon after their Class 12 examinations, they will be prepared to give the competitive exams as soon as they graduate. The course will help them prepare for three years, while keeping in mind other career options and not disturbing their core academics,” added Umranikar.

