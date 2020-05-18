e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / For every 100 tested in Pune, 11 are positive Covid-19 cases

For every 100 tested in Pune, 11 are positive Covid-19 cases

pune Updated: May 18, 2020 21:09 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

Strap- 102 fresh cases and five deaths reported on Monday

The city reported five deaths on Monday and 102 fresh cases of Covid-19 (coronavirus), taking the death toll to 199 and progressive positive cases to 3,598. A total of 32,336 samples have been tested till date in the city, of which 1,419 were tested on Monday and so, with 3,598 positive cases for every 100 people tested, 11 test positive in Pune city.

Meanwhile, 49 people were discharged on Monday taking the final count of discharged to 1,800. Currently, there are 1,599 active cases in the city of which 148 are critical patients.

The five deaths include a 75-year-old male from Camp admitted to Jehangir Hospital on May 8 and declared dead on May 17 who was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and pneumonia with MODS.

A 48-year-old female from Hadapsar was reported dead from the Sassoon Hospital on Sunday who was suffering from acute respiratory failure due to bilateral pneumonitis along with Covid-19 positive with myocarditis with newly diagnosed diabetes with post TB bronchiectasis with lung fibrosis with adrenal insufficiency.

A 48-year-old male from Sahakarnagar was reported dead on Monday from the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital who was admitted on May 7 and declared dead on Monday. The person was also suffering from sepsis shock with MODS.

The fourth death was of a 43-year-old male from Tadiwala road who was declared dead on Monday at the Jehangir Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital on May 15 and suffering from diabetes and MODS.

The fifth death was of a 67-year-old male from Market Yard admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic. The patient also suffered from myocarditis with ischemic heart disease, diabetes and morbid obesity.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In