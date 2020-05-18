For every 100 tested in Pune, 11 are positive Covid-19 cases

pune

Strap- 102 fresh cases and five deaths reported on Monday

The city reported five deaths on Monday and 102 fresh cases of Covid-19 (coronavirus), taking the death toll to 199 and progressive positive cases to 3,598. A total of 32,336 samples have been tested till date in the city, of which 1,419 were tested on Monday and so, with 3,598 positive cases for every 100 people tested, 11 test positive in Pune city.

Meanwhile, 49 people were discharged on Monday taking the final count of discharged to 1,800. Currently, there are 1,599 active cases in the city of which 148 are critical patients.

The five deaths include a 75-year-old male from Camp admitted to Jehangir Hospital on May 8 and declared dead on May 17 who was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and pneumonia with MODS.

A 48-year-old female from Hadapsar was reported dead from the Sassoon Hospital on Sunday who was suffering from acute respiratory failure due to bilateral pneumonitis along with Covid-19 positive with myocarditis with newly diagnosed diabetes with post TB bronchiectasis with lung fibrosis with adrenal insufficiency.

A 48-year-old male from Sahakarnagar was reported dead on Monday from the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital who was admitted on May 7 and declared dead on Monday. The person was also suffering from sepsis shock with MODS.

The fourth death was of a 43-year-old male from Tadiwala road who was declared dead on Monday at the Jehangir Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital on May 15 and suffering from diabetes and MODS.

The fifth death was of a 67-year-old male from Market Yard admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic. The patient also suffered from myocarditis with ischemic heart disease, diabetes and morbid obesity.