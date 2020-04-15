e-paper
For Pune shuttler Arya Bhivpathaki acing academics is the gamepoint this lockdown season

pune Updated: Apr 15, 2020 16:40 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Arya Bhivpathaki

City-based shuttler Arya Bhivpathaki, who is currently ranked no. 59 in the Badminton Association of India senior ranking is keen on balancing fitness and study during the lockdown. Bhivpathaki, 21, stays in Mukundnagar, Swargate and is focussing on his educational duties.

Morning session

I continue to wake up at 5:20am and focus in the morning is on fitness as I have some gym equipment like bars, dumbbells available at home. Before the lockdown, my original routine was to exercise from 5:45am to 7am at Deccan Gymkhana gym followed by ground training at Law College (7.15 to 8.30am).

Afternoon session

I relax in the afternoon and spend time with my family. I play chess with my father and discuss the current affairs with my parents.

Evening session (starts at 4pm)

I am in the third year of BTech and we have assignments to be completed. Our professors conduct online lectures and these are compulsory. We use an online app which allows 10 friends to hold a video conference and discuss our assignments and case studies.

I am also busy with an online internship programme at a Mumbai-based company for five months. Since, I secured the highest rank in the VIT computer engineering branch, my college has recommended me to the Singapore-based NTU international university for their internship research project which has different topics of current development in the field of computer hacking, artificial intelligence and hospital management programmes.

I am taking full advantage of this spare time for educational purposes without compromising with my fitness training.

Hobby

I like to follow current development of computer engineering and technology and read different articles on all types of sports. I also like to watch animal planet and national geographic television channels and action movies.

