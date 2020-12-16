Former MLA Harshavardhan Jadhav remanded in police custody till Dec 18

pune

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 17:13 IST

Pune: Former Kannad legislator Harshavardhan Jadhav has been remanded in police custody till December 18 in a case related to physical assault of a couple in a road rage case in Pune.

Jadhav (43), who was a legislator till May 2019, was arrested by the Chatuhshrungi police after he and his associate assaulted an elderly man and his wife in Aundh on Monday. Jadhav is the estranged son-in-law of Union minister Raosaheb Danve.

Jadhav was booked after the victims’ son Aman Chadda (28), a resident of Bopodi, lodged a complaint against Jadhav and his associate identified as Isha Jha stating that they assaulted his parents, Ajay and Mamata Chadda, at a spot in front of a bank on an approach road towards Bremen chowk.

Jadhav suddenly opened the door of his car which hit the couple’s approaching vehicle. Because of the car door, his mother, who was riding pillion, sustained an injury on the leg and his father lost balance and almost fell, according to the complaint.

When his father questioned Jadhav about his “rash behaviour”, an enraged Jadhav got out of his car and got into an argument with the couple. The female colleague along with the former MLA allegedly abused and assaulted the couple.

After the incident, based on the official complaint, Jadhav and his co-passenger Jha, were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 325 (grievous hurt), 323 (voluntary causing hurt) , 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common Intention ) of the Indian Penal Code.

DCP (Zone IV) Pankaj Deshmukh said, “Jadhav has been given police custody till December 18. We tried to give Jha a notice to which she declined and she has not approached us since then. We had sent a team to look for her since an offence has been lodged against her as well.”

Jadhav in May had released a video declaring his resignation from active politics after being influenced by spiritual reading. He is married to Sanjana Jadhav, the daughter of central cabinet minister Raosaheb Danve. He was part of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) when he made the announcement.