Forts in Pune likely to open next week

The re-openings have being decided on in accordance with the unlock guidelines of the state government, seeking a gradual lifting of restrictions

pune Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 16:20 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Kalavantin Durg as seen from Prabalgad. The reopenings have being decided on in accordance with unlock guidelines.
Kalavantin Durg as seen from Prabalgad. The reopenings have being decided on in accordance with unlock guidelines.(HT PHOTO )
         

Forts in Pune district are likely to open next week after a span of seven months in lockdown, since March 24.

In Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani, Satara district, the district collector opened popular tourist points for visitors.

The re-openings have being decided on in accordance with the unlock guidelines of the state government, seeking a gradual lifting of restrictions.

Pune’s District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “We would be taking a review of the demand made by Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole regarding the reopening of forts for nature lovers. A positive decision is expected after reviewing the ground situation next week.”

Earlier, MLA Siddharth Shirole tweeted: “Trekking and outdoor enthusiasts have been facing unnecessary fines at forts and hills across the district. I have spoken to Collector Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh who has assured me that in the coming week he will issue orders relaxing restrictions on trekking and other adventure sports ”

In Satara, district guardian minister Balasaheb Patil and MLA Makarand Patil took up the issue with the government citing serious losses to small businesses and their operators in the Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar hill stations, due to the lockdown. District collector Shekhar Singh ordered the reopening of the Vienna lake for boating in Mahabaleshwar, while the table land has also been opened for public. Similarly, permission has been granted for horse rides and taxis in the area. Indoor games parlours have also been allowed to reopen.

