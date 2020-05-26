e-paper
Home / Pune News / Four arrested for assaulting family in Pune

Four arrested for assaulting family in Pune

The accused were screaming outside the house of the complainant on Saturday night.

pune Updated: May 26, 2020 17:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Complainant and four of his family members were allegedly beaten up by wooden rods and the back of a sickle.
Pune: Four persons were arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for assaulting members of a family that asked them to not create ruckus during late hours of the night in the Sangramnagar area of Nigdi.

The arrested were identified as Manthan Gaikwad, 21, Nana Gaikwad, 34, Nava Kamble, 19, and Lakhan Maske, 23, all residents of Sangramnagar slum area in Nigdi.

A complaint was lodged by Siraj Balli Tamboli, 39, who also lives in the same area and is a native of Osmanabad.

According to the complaint, a group of 4 people were screaming outside the house of the complainant around 11:30pm on Saturday. The complainant and his relatives came out to stop the four from screaming as their family members were sleeping.

As the verbal spat turned violent, the complainant and four of his family members were allegedly beaten up by wooden rods and the back of a sickle.

The accused were joined by at least 7 others who were also booked in the case.

A rickshaw standing in front of the complainant’s house was also vandalised in the process.

A case under Sections 326, 323 504, 427 188 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 37(1)(3) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act was registered at Nigdi police station.

