Four arrested for murder of 19-year-old in Hadapsar, Pune

Four arrested for murder of 19-year-old in Hadapsar, Pune

The four are among five people booked for the murder of Aniket Shivaji Ghaytadak (19), a resident of Malwadi in Hadapsar

pune Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 17:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The reason for the murder is not yet clear. However, the deceased and one of the accused were involved in a feud recently, according to the police.
The reason for the murder is not yet clear. However, the deceased and one of the accused were involved in a feud recently, according to the police.
         

Four men were arrested on Saturday night for the murder of a 19-year-old in Hadapsar, whose body was discovered in the early hours of Saturday, according to the police.

The four have been identified as Shubham Sanjay Modak (20), a resident of More Vasti in Manjri; Bunty Tanaji Tupe (23), a resident of Adarsh Vasahat in Malwadi; Pratik Ashok Tambekar (21), a resident of Dangmali area; and Prakash Balu Kamble (23), a resident of Malwadi brick kiln in Hadapsar, according to the police.

The four are among five people booked for the murder of Aniket Shivaji Ghaytadak (19), a resident of Malwadi in Hadapsar.

“We received information through an informant about the killers of Aniket Ghaytadak being present near Kawdipat toll plaza in Pune,” read a statement issued by senior police inspector Balkrushna Kadam of Hadapsar police station.

The reason for the murder is not yet clear. However, the deceased and one of the accused were involved in a feud recently, according to the police.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and rioting of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 4(25) of the Arms Act and Section 37(1)(3)with 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act has been registered at the Hadapsar police station.

