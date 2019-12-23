Four two-wheelers stolen in Pimpri-Chinchwad

pune

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 21:13 IST

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police registered four cases of two-wheeler theft on Sunday.

According to the police, all the thefts took place at night. Three of the four crimes were committed between December 16 and 18, while one was committed in the intervening night of December 20 and 21.

In Chikhali, Sumit Raju Kamble, 27, who works in a private company, had parked his Pulsar motorbike in the parking lot of his building on the night of December 20. He is a resident of Shivaji Park in Chinchwad. The next morning, Kamble realised that the bike was missing.

In Hinjewadi, Shrishail Nagnath Koli, 24, had parked his Honda Shine motorbike outside his puncture repair shop located along Hinjewadi-Wakad road on December 18. Around 11pm, he pulled down the shutter of his shop in order to cook and have dinner. When he reopened it to go home, he found his motorbike missing, according to the complaint.

In Chakan, Latif Balambhai Patahn, 30, a daily wage worker, parked his Splendor Plus near the gates of a company located along Chakan-Talegaon road on the night of December 17. When he woke up to go to work on December 18, he found his vehicle missing.

In Wakad, Chetan Dilip Patil, 23, had parked his Honda Passion Pro outside his house in Shanti colony, Vijaynagar in Kalewadi, Wakad on the night of December 16. The motorbike was found missing the next morning.

Whether all the cases are related or committed by separate individuals could not be confirmed. A case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of Indian Penal Code has been registered in all four instances at the relevant police stations. All cases were registered on Sunday.