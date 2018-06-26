Fourteen booked for duping Pune woman of ₹25 lakh

A woman, who invested ₹25 lakh in a private investment firm in Beed, was duped by fourteen people and they have been booked.

The fraud company was identified as Parivartan Urban Multistate Cooperative Credit Society Limited, registered in Majalgaon area of Beed. The company’s website claims that ithas eleven branches including Majalgaon, Talkhed, Takarvan, Rajegaon, Sirasdevi, Pathari, Parbhani, Beed, Asthi-Partur and Asthi-Beed.

The chairman, director, manager and 11 other employees of the investment firm have been booked in the case.Gautum Vaidkar, 57, a resident of Shivane area of Pune, filed a complaint stating that his wife has been cheated.

Vaikar, submitted in his complaint, that the company had claimed to be an old organisation with branches in various parts of Maharashtra. He submitted that his wife invested a total of ₹25 lakh in the firm. She has started investing through fixed deposits schemes from February. The couple were promised monthly returns on their investment, which they received initially and later was stopped.

When the complainant’s wife called the company office, she was told that the director and other authorities had fled , the company had shut down and so, their money cannot be returned.

A case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the 14 people at Uttamnagar police station. BB Pingale , assistant police inspector of Uttamnagar police station is investigating the case.