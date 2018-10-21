Fuel price rise has hit daily life, say Pune residents

Rising fuel prices have affected other factors too

The rising fuel prices have affected the daily life of several around me and my family. Though only the price of petrol has shot up, it has directly affected other factors too. I have started to use my office travel services to avoid spending on petrol daily. I pay a minimal amount every month to the office and that saves me from the burden of burning my pocket from fuel money. I have also cut down on travelling during weekends on my own vehicle. If absolutely necessary, I use a pool cab service. - Soham Shinde

We use private vehicles as public transport is in bad shape

No, I have not changed my daily routine owing to high fuel price. We are so habitual to using vehicles for commuting that if the petrol price increases by Rs2 or Rs3, we cannot stop driving vehicles. Besides, the public transport system in the city is in a very bad shape. Private vehicles have become the forced choice of citizens in Pune as we have no proper public transport available and residents are used to driving private vehicles to an extent that such price rise could hardly impact anyone. Also, the irony is that a few people who can afford to go to luxurious hotels and restaurants are complaining about the increase in fuel prices. The reduction of taxes by both the central and state governments was a good step taken, however, the prices continue to rise. - Ashutosh Mhaske

Fuel price rise has affected all essential items

Owing to escalating fuel price rise, I have had to make some changes in my monthly budget. The rise in fuel price has not affected me directly as I hardly use any motorised means of transportation. I walk to most places as it keeps me fit and saves money too. However, the rise in petrol/diesel price has a cascading effect on all others essential items of daily use, like grocery, milk and any/all items which includes an element of transportation cost in it. So, I have started thinking twice before buying anything which could be non-essential for daily life. - Alka Lele

Going to office is more important than fuel price hike

The fuel price hike has not made any major difference in my life. I fill full tank once a week. I have had my moped for around four years. While money is spent on vehicle maintenance and fuel, I save more than I spend on the vehicle. Sure, the money required to fill up the tank used to be somewhere around Rs 400 earlier and now it is around Rs 500, but that does not mean I’ll sell my vehicle. Why would I? I need it to go to office. I don’t approve the price hike but little thought is spared for it as the first thing on my mind in the morning is to get to work on time. - Sayali Shinde

I have cut down on my expenses

The ever increasing fuel price not only puts a strain on one’s pocket, but affects one’s mental state too. I have re-planned my monthly budget to fit in the rising prices of fuel. I stay on the outskirts of the city and have no access to local transportation. So, I have to use my vehicle. I have seen a sudden rise in my expenses only because of the petrol rise. Hence, I have cut down on my other expenses such as eating out and entertainment. - Rutika Kuwar

We cancelled Diwali vacation programme

One of the first things I noticed about inflation is that the rising fuel prices are responsible for this inflation. As far as fuel prices are concerned, we cannot stop filling fuel in our vehicles, but it will definitely hit our other daily expenses and we have to compromise while purchasing vegetables and monthly grocery. Previously, for the four members of the family, the budget used to be Rs 10,000. Now it goes beyond Rs 12,000 with normal lifestyle. Yes, our family compromised on the quality of life as inflation continues to burn a hole in our pocket. We have cancelled our Diwali vacation programme this year because of fuel price rise. - Ganesh Patil

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 18:11 IST