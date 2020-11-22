Fund crunch puts brakes on development of tourist spots in Pune region

pune

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:52 IST

The joint project of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and Pune district administration to develop 115 tourism spots in the district has hit a roadblock due to paucity of funds.

According to MTDC and district administration, a number of projects like ropeways, and laser, sound and light shows are put on hold as the Rs350 crore plan is facing fund shortage of Rs 237 crore.

The joint venture drafted by MTDC and the district administration and aimed at boosting the tourism potential of the district was submitted to the the government for approval.

However, the project got stuck due to administrative laxity and many projects that could create employment could not start.

The Maharashtra government had issued a government resolution (GR) in 2014 seeking tourism development plan from districts. Pune district officials have been regularly following up the progress of the plan that it had submitted.

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “Our plan to develop sites that could generate tourism revenue have been put on hold due to fund shortage,” he said.

MTDC officials stated that the government had conveyed that it would assess the tourism potential of the suggested places on studying the reports submitted, but no acknowledgement has been done till date.

Plans that await state government’s green signal

Laser shows, sound and light show arrangements at tourist spots

Erection of museums at tourist spots

Waters spots at dams and water bodies

Bhima Shankar sanctuary development programme

Bird watching centres

Agri tourist infrastructure

Conservation of historic and heritage sites, like forts

Development of waterfall sites, including social forests and forest development