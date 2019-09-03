Ganeshotsav: Demand to start Satish Misal parking lot gains ground with rising congestion in Peth areas 

pune

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:41 IST

The old city areas (Peth areas) have started witnessing increased vehicular traffic due to the Ganeshotsav. With many of the prominent and revered Ganpati mandals located in the area, huge number of residents throng the peth areas to worship their favourite deity.

However, residents are facing massive parking issues after the closure of the Satish Misal Parking lot in Mandai market area since August 8. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had shut the parking lot due to unpaid dues to the tune of Rs46 lakh from the contractor.

Sajag Nagrik Manch a citizen activist group had now asked to the civic body to re-open the closed parking lot to ease traffic congestion in the area.

“The Satish Misal parking lot in Mandai market area in Shukrawar peth has a capacity of 345 four-wheelers. If this parking lot is opened for public only for these festive days, then, it will help decongest the traffic. Residents have no option, but to park their vehicles on the road when they come to the area for mandal hopping. So, we have requested the PMC administration to immediately open this parking lot for public use during Ganpati festival,” said Vivek Velankar, president of Sajag Nagarik Manch.

PMC deputy commissioner Rajendra Muthe, head of estate and management department, said, “I am aware of the parking situation in the area and the congestion on the roads due to the Ganapti festival. We have asked for more manpower from the general administration department. Once we get the people, the parking lot will be started immediately.”

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 21:41 IST