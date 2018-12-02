Gas leakage at High Explosive Factory in Pune affects 60 people

At least 60 people residing in the Khadki cantonment and commuters passing through the High Explosives Factory (HEF) area complained of suffering from sudden vomiting, nausea, sore throat and headache due to a gas leakage of waste acid at HEF located on the bank of the Mula river near Holkar bridge at 10.10 am on Saturday. Though the fire brigade of the factory plucked the leakage soon, the situation led to panic in surrounding areas.

According to the police, the foul smelling gas spread fast and employees of the nearby Ammunition Factory, Khadki, complained of uneasiness and were rushed to the hospital on the campus. Initially at least 40 people were admitted to the ammunition factory hospital and the number increased to 60 by Saturday evening. Except six male and two female employees of the factory, who have been kept under observation, all others have been discharged.

Khadki police station incharge senior inspector Rajendra Mohite said that the workers were taken out of the factory after the incident as a safety measure. “The leakage was soon brought under control. Nobody’s condition is serious. Investigation is on and the factory authorities are cooperating with the police in the probe,” he said.

A statement released by Sanjay Srivastava, HEF additional general manager, said: “A minor incident took place in the factory in one of the production sections at around 10:10 am during routine maintenance work. The incident had been caused due to a minor leakage of waste acid. It resulted in release of fumes which were carried along with the wind to nearby areas causing some apprehension among residents. The fire brigade of the factory promptly brought the situation under control within 15-20 minutes and an all-clear signal was given at 10:35 am. There is no loss to any person or property. Those complaining of minor discomfort due to inhalation of fumes had been provided medical care by the factory hospital. Normal working in the factory resumed immediately thereafter.”

HEF was planned in pre-World War II years for manufacture of high explosives. The foundation stone was laid on January 11, 1940 and major production of high explosives started during 1942-44.

