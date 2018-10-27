Gavaskar releases Borde’s autobiography titled ‘Panther’s Paces’ in Pune on Friday

Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar released the autobiography of Chandu Borde titled Panther’s Paces, written by Mohan Sinha, at the Poona Club on Friday. The event took place outside the pavilion at the club which is named after the 84-year-old Borde.

Borde was a former all rounder, captain, selector, chairman of selectors and manager during his 67-year association with the game. He first began training on the Poona Club grounds so it made perfect sense for him to launch his book at the place where it all began for him.

Speaking at his book launch, Borde said, “It is a great day in my life that Sunil Gavaskar is launching my book as he was the one who inaugurated this pavilion three years ago.”

Speaking about his impact as the manager of the team, Gavaskar stated, “In Test matches he was an unbelievable mentor and guide as in those days the manager was also the coach.”

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 16:00 IST