German bakery blast case: Yasin Bhatkal’s trial postponed to June 19

Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Pandey has postponed the trial of Indian Mujahideen (IM) operative Yasin Bhatkal, an accused in the 2012 German Bakery blast case.

The trial which was to begin today was postponed to June 19 after the defence counsel opposed an application by Delhi Police seeking trial by videoconferencing. Bhatkal’s counsel filed his say that the trial must done face-to-face and not via videoconferencing.

Bhatkal, an Indian Mujahideen leader and co-accused in the case will be facing the trial nine years after the German Bakery blast. Hiss lawyer Advocate Zaheerkhan Pathan filed his say before the court on Saturday.

He said “ I have filed my say against the application of Delhi Police who said that the trial be conducted from the high security Tihar Jail. It is our demand that the trial should be conducted in the presence of the accused and not video conferencing,” Adv Pathan said.

The blast, which ripped through the city’s popular German Bakery restaurant in Koregaon Park on February 13, 2010, left 17 dead and at least 60 injured. Bhatkal is facing charges under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 2004, Explosive Substance Act, 1908, and Indian Penal Code.

Bhatkal was earlier brought to Pune on April 29, when charges were framed against him in the court. Now in his mid-30s, is he is on death row for his involvement in the 2013 Diksukhnagar blasts in Hyderabad that left 18 dead.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 16:40 IST