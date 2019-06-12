German, French films to be screened at NFAI auditorium, Pune

In its very first collaboration, Pune Film Foundation, Goethe-Institut Max Mueller Bhavan, Alliance Française de Pune, and National Film Archive of India (NFAI), will present film buffs with an opportunity to watch short films from France and Germany.

The International Shorts Collective will be held on June 15-16 at the NFAI auditorium in Kothrud. “A total of 62 French and 20 German short films will be screened,” said Jabbar Patel, chairman, Pune Film Foundation and director, Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), at a press conference.

Heidi Wetz-Kubach, director, Goethe-Institut Max Mueller Bhavan; Ketaki Rajwade, cultural coordinator at Alliance Française de Pune; Prakash Magdum, director, NFAI and Renu Jamgaonkar (Max Mueller Bhavan) were also present at the press conference.

The festival will be a curtain-raiser to PIFF, with free entry for viewers above 18 years of age.

During the press conference, Patel also announced the dates for the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF). “The Pune International Film Festival will be held from January 9-16, 2020. There is a year-long gap between the short film festival and PIFF. Hence, to fill this gap and to reach out to more number of cine-buffs we have organised a few theme-based festivals of shorter durations as the first step. We feel that such an initiative will help us reach out to a large number of people,” said Patel.

Ketaki Rajwade, cultural coordinator at Alliance Française de Pune, said, “The films selected are from the Très Court International Film Festival which comprises sixty-two films of less than 4 minutes, representing the best in this category of very short films, fiction, animation or documentary. This initiative by the Alliance Française de Pune also offers a competition around the festival where the audience members will be asked to vote for their favourite films from the international selection. Along with this, we will also screen a special Francophone selection of French language short films.”

The German contribution to the festival is a series of 20 films selected from the Berlinale Spotlight, Short Film Export 2018 and Short Films on Tour. “For many years now, the Berlinale has extended its presence beyond the festival season with specially curated programmes. These activities are known as Berlinale Spotlight. The Berlinale spotlight has two packages on offer at the International Shorts Collective – Dialogues (Queer Mix Berlinale Shorts & Generation Section) and People only sing when they are in love(Animation / Experimental),’” said Heidi Wetz-Kubach, director, Goethe-Institut Max Mueller Bhavan.

NFAI to pay homage to Karnad by screening his films

The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) will pay tributes to noted playwright late Girish Karnad by screening some of his acclaimed films on June 12,13 and 15.

The films to be screened are Ondanondu Kaladalli, Kanooru Heggadithi, Kaadu and Jabbar Patel’s Umbartha starring Karnad.

Karnad, a multi-faceted genius who traversed worlds of literature, theatre and cinema with ease, died Monday in Bengaluru at the age of 81.

“Girish Karnad, an acknowledged multifaceted personality in Indian cinema passed away on Monday on June 10 at the age of 81. In a career span of more than five decades Karnad wore many hats, starting as a playwright, he excelled in several aspects of filmmaking screenwriting, direction and acting. Karnad’s films brought ruralism, history and mythical pathos with contemporary themes,” said Prakash Magdum, NFAI director.

June 12- Kanooru Heggadithi (1999) - 6.30 PM

June 13- Kaadu (1973) – 6.30 PM

June 15- Umbartha (1981) – 6.30 PM

Venue: National Film Archive of India, Law College road

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 16:23 IST