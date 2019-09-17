Get ready to shell out more money for parking in Pune Cantonment limits

pune

PUNE Residents parking their vehicles in the Pune Cantonment area will have to shell out more money as the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has proposed to increase the parking fee. A detailed proposal regarding the revision in parking charges within the Cantonment limits was tabled for discussion during PCB’s general body meeting on Friday.

The rates will be effective once the tenders are floated and the new contractor takes over the parking contract, according to PCB officials.

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has proposed to increase the parking fee for four-wheelers from the existing Rs 10 for four hours to Rs 20. While the full-day parking fee from 9 am to 9 pm from the existing Rs 20 has been hiked to Rs 40. Owners of four-wheelers will have to pay Rs 600 from the existing Rs 300 for the monthly pass.

There has been a marginal increase in the parking fee for two and three-wheelers.

The parking fee for two-wheeler has been proposed to be hiked from existing Rs 4 to Rs 5 for four hours, while for a full day the existing charge of Rs 8 will be hiked to Rs 10.

The proposal includes a hike in parking charge for three or five-wheelers tempo, wherein, the existing rate of Rs 6 for four hours will be hiked to Rs 10 for parking on East Street.

Amit Kumar, chief executive officer, PCB, said, “ The board resolution has been passed in the general body and the rates will be effective once the tenders are floated and the new contractor takes over the parking contract.”

The revenue department has brought to the notice that the existing tender expired on August 23, 2019, and the committee has recommended granting an extension to the existing tender till the new tender is finalised.

Vivek Yadav, vice-president, PCB, said, “There is a marginal increase in the parking rates as there is a provision for increasing the rates as per the law.”

Netraprakash Bhog, activist, said, “ The PCB should have called for suggestions and objections from the Pune cantonment residents. Ultimately, it is the people who are affected and their say matters in any decision of the board even if elected members are present in the general body meeting.”

Meanwhile, the light commercial vehicles parked on East Street will be charged Rs 10 instead of Rs 8 for the first four hours. Similarly, it has been proposed that Rs 300 will be charged per hour for an advertisement vehicle instead of the existing Rs 200. Rates for the first four hours of parking for transport commercial buses has been hiked from Rs 60 to Rs 100 while goods carriage vehicle charge has been increased from existing Rs 50 to Rs 100.

Pay and park will help curb unauthorised stalls at Shivaji Market

PCB elected member Ashok Pawar has requested the board to implement pay and parking services in the surrounding areas of Shivaji Market. He said, “This will yield revenue to the board and resolve the issue of parking of unauthorised stalls and unhygienic conditions around Shivaji Market and also curb illegal activities.”

