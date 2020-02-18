Get to know all about life on Earth and beyond at NFAI science film festival starting Feb 21

pune

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 20:34 IST

Lectures by scientists, presentation of scientific experiments and films on the science of life on earth and extra-terrestrial beings will bring the 4th edition of the Pune Science Film Festival in the spotlight.

To be held at the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) from February 21-23, the festival is based on the theme, Life - Earth and Beyond, and is being organised in collaboration with the NFAI, Aashay Film Club and Rawat Nature Academy (RNA).

Prakash Magdum, NFAI director, said, “In the fourth edition of the festival, films based on the concept of Life - Earth and Beyond are being screened. Attendees can also experience lectures and scientific experiments related to the topic. The festival will start on February 21 (Friday) from 5pm at NFAI with a lecture on ‘Search for Extraterrestrial Life’ by microbiologist Yogesh Shauche.

On Saturday at 2pm, there will be a lecture on ‘Exploring Jeans’ by biologist Sanjeev Gallande and on Sunday at 4:30pm, astronomer Yashwant Gupta will deliver a talk on ‘Listening to the Universe’.

This year, English films like Life, Jurassic Park, Contagion, Contact; Malayalam film Virus, and documentaries like DNA and Genetics, Earth - A History and Finding Life Beyond Earth, will be showcased at the festival. The minimum age limit for Pune Sci-Fi Fest is 14 years.