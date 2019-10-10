Get to know Pune’s Assembly seats of Khadakwasla, Kasba peth, Kothrud and Cantt before you vote

pune

With Assembly elections just over two weeks away, residents have to make an informed decision about their right to vote. Pune city has eight Assembly segments and here, we present to you information about four of the constituencies, their sitting MLAs, problems faced by the Assembly constituency and what more could be done in the area. Read on to be better informed before you cast your vote.

Garbage is a major issue in Khadakwasla constituency. ( Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO )

Khadakwasla

Number of voters: 4,83,748

Location: This constituency in the south-west part of Pune covers Katraj, Ambegaon, Sinhgad road and Hinjewadi.

Profile: It houses a mix of Maharashtrians and non-Maharashtrians. It also covers a large part of NH-4 highway, which off late is facing traffic chaos. With land rates relatively low, the area has seen a major development on the real estate front, though basic infrastructure is major issue for areas recently merged into the PMC.

Major projects: The six-laning of the Katraj-Wadgaon stretch of the highway, in principal, has been approved by the NHAI.

MLA: Bhimrao Tapkir (BJP, second term)

Attendance in legislative assembly: 97%

Questions asked: 959

“I followed up on the ring road project, Metro rail and basic infrastructure in areas recently merged with the PMC. The much awaited Katraj flyover has also been sanctioned,” said Bhimrao Tapkir.

Metro work has thrown trqaffic out of gear in Kothrud. ( Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO )

Kothrud

Number of voters: 4,03,482

Location: The constituency is located in the western part of Pune and covers areas around Karve road, parts of Baner and Pashan.

Profile: Considered to be a stronghold of the BJP, Kothrud benefited most from the Metro plans, and double decker flyovers at Nal-stop and Chandani chowk, the busiest entry-exit points to the city. The area has large Marathi population.

Major projects: The Metro route here starts from Vanaz. Also flyovers at Chandani chowk and Nal-stop.

MLA: Medha Kulkarni (BJP)

Attendance in legislative assembly: 100%

Questions asked: 1140

“One of the biggest problem Kothrud residents face is congestion at Chandani chowk. I followed it up with NHAI, which is now building a multi-level flyover,” said Medha Kulkarni.

Pune Cantonment faces residential problems of water supply. ( Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO )

Pune Cantonment

Number of voters: 2,90,741

Location: Constituency mostly covers areas from Camp which has a non-Marathi speaking population, also includes upscale Koregaon Park, Boat club road and Dhole Patil road.

Profile: Most residents are cosmopolitan but the assembly segment also has slum pockets.

Major projects: Vanaz to Ramwadi Metro rail passes through this constiuency.

MLA: Dilip Kamble (BJP)

Attendance in legislative assembly: 100%

Questions asked: 350

“Flyovers at Lullanagar and Fatimanagar will be a big relief for residents from Cantonment. I am also following up for Swargate-Hadapsar metro line, which will pass through Camp,” said Dilip Kamble.

Old wadas crumbling across Kasba peth have to be dealt with. ( Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO )

Kasba peth

Number of voters: 2,90,442

Location: Kasba peth has the least number of voters, though among them female representation is higher. It covers the peth areas of Pune

Profile: Surrounded by old wadas and bylanes, Kaba peth is a congested constituency. Rapidly turning into a commercial hub, the segment faces problem of transportation.

Major projects: Part of Swargate-Chinchwad Metro line will pass through Kasba peth.

MLA: Girish Bapat (BJP, fifth term as MLA; now elected to Lok Sabha from Pune)

Attendance: 100%

“As a guardian minister and MLA from Kasba peth, I ensured many important projects such as Metro rail, ring road, 24x7 water scheme and increasing the PMPML bus fleet have happened,” said Girish Bapat.

