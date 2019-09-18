Get up-close and personal with Mt Kangchenjunga at this virtual reality exhibition in Pune

pune

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:33 IST

A group of 10 mountaineers from Giripremi, who successfully scaled Mt Kangchenjunga on May 15, will share their experiences via photographs.

The photographic exhibition will be held on September 21-22 at Raja Ravi Verma Gallery, Ghole road from 10 am to 8 pm.

Giripremi will also provide 3D (three dimensional) glasses to the visitors for a better viewing experience. Umesh Zirpe, a Pune-based mountaineer said, “The exhibition has been organised so that the visitors get to know about our adventures and how do mountaineers survive at higher altitudes. It also gives a sneak peek into how we live in tents and what we eat to survive.”

All the ten Mt Kangchenjunga Expedition climbers will be present to interact with the visitors during the two-day exhibition.

