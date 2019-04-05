Girl goes missing from Pune-based NGO, aunt held

The Pune police have booked a woman, accused of kidnapping her niece from a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

On March 15, the victim, identified as Sukhi Salim Shaikh, 10 went missing at 2.20pm after her paternal aunt, the accused, identified as Asha Raju Shaikh, 32 who took the girl shopping and failed to return her.

The girl was admitted to the hostel for destitute children in Wadgaon Budrukh by the child welfare committee (CWC) after Asha, her legal guardian in the city, cited inability to care for the child.

According to the police, Asha a resident of Shukrawar peth, was a regular visitor since the girl was admitted. “The hostel staff conducted a search for the girl in their capacity, before approaching the police,” said Asha Gaikwad , sub-inspector, Sinhagad road police station who is investigating the case.

“Sukhi’s parents live in a remote village in Karnataka. They sent her here to study. But the aunt put her in the hostel with the help of CWC citing inability to care for the child,” said PSI Gaikwad.

A case under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Sinhagad road police station against Asha Shaikh. Once found, the girl will be produced at the CWC office to ascertain her wish to live in the hostel, added PSI Gaikwad.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 16:11 IST