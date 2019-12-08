e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

Gold paste worth Rs75 lakh seized from passenger at Lohegaon airport

pune Updated: Dec 08, 2019 20:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The officials of the custom department at the Lohegaon airport, on Saturday, seized two kilogrammes gold worth Rs 74.41 lakh from a passenger on his arrival from Dubai.

The passenger has been identified as Zuhair Zahid Penkar, a native of Raigad, said officials.

According to the officials, Penkar arrived at the Pune International airport at 4.15 am. He was travelling from Dubai via SpiceJet flight number SG-52. After the search, two polythene bags with gold paste was found. One bag was stacked in the waist section of his denims (pants). After searching further, another bag was found in his undergarment.

According to a statement issued by Vaishali Patange, joint commissioner of Pune customs department, the total weight of the gold paste is 2.196 kg and is valued at Rs 74.41 lakh. The person has been arrested under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962.

The customs team was led by deputy commissioner Motilal Shete of Pune Customs.

top news
43 killed in massive factory fire in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe
43 killed in massive factory fire in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe
Citizenship bill passage to reduce India to Hindutva version of Pak: Tharoor
Citizenship bill passage to reduce India to Hindutva version of Pak: Tharoor
IND vs WI Live: Simmons, Lewis begin Windies’ 170-run chase
IND vs WI Live: Simmons, Lewis begin Windies’ 170-run chase
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Karnataka bypolls vote count tomorrow, BJP needs 6 seats to remain in majority
Karnataka bypolls vote count tomorrow, BJP needs 6 seats to remain in majority
Neena Gupta’s ‘frock ka shock’ picture is winning the Internet
Neena Gupta’s ‘frock ka shock’ picture is winning the Internet
Nokia 2.3 is latest budget smartphone: How it fares against Redmi Note 8
Nokia 2.3 is latest budget smartphone: How it fares against Redmi Note 8
‘Shame, challenge for us all’: Vice President Naidu on recent rape horrors
‘Shame, challenge for us all’: Vice President Naidu on recent rape horrors
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

Pune News