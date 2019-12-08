Gold paste worth Rs75 lakh seized from passenger at Lohegaon airport

pune

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 20:23 IST

The officials of the custom department at the Lohegaon airport, on Saturday, seized two kilogrammes gold worth Rs 74.41 lakh from a passenger on his arrival from Dubai.

The passenger has been identified as Zuhair Zahid Penkar, a native of Raigad, said officials.

According to the officials, Penkar arrived at the Pune International airport at 4.15 am. He was travelling from Dubai via SpiceJet flight number SG-52. After the search, two polythene bags with gold paste was found. One bag was stacked in the waist section of his denims (pants). After searching further, another bag was found in his undergarment.

According to a statement issued by Vaishali Patange, joint commissioner of Pune customs department, the total weight of the gold paste is 2.196 kg and is valued at Rs 74.41 lakh. The person has been arrested under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962.

The customs team was led by deputy commissioner Motilal Shete of Pune Customs.