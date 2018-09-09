Golden jubilee celebrations of SNDT College of Home Science, Pune held

The golden jubilee celebrations of SNDT College of Home Science, Pune, were held on Saturday at the Tarapore Hall with vice-chancellor of SNDT Women’s University Shashikala Vanjari; chief guest Sonali Deshpande, chairman, Persistent and DeAsra Foundation; director technical of Suhana Masala, Anand Chordiya and the very first principal Freny Tarapore and principal Manik Dixit.

For many of the alumni, it was a day of recognising what this institution had given them with Manik Dixit speaking about the journey of the college over the last 50 years. “Home Science courses offer six specialisations in food science and nutrition, textile and apparel design, human development, interior space design, human ecology and consumer services, food science and quality control. The courses are unique and not only offer job opportunities, but are also ideal for starting one’s own startup,” Dixit said.

Students expressed their gratitude towards the institution which gave them a rigorous training and taught them the importance of hard work, discipline, sincerity and integrity. This helped them in their jobs and business. Moreover, the courses have developed their personality and inculcated a strong value system.

The chief guest Sonali Deshpande congratulated the college and said she was impressed with the experiences of the alumni. She shared five principles to achieve success - dream big, hard work, persistence, integrity and no compromise on honesty and sincerity.

Anand Chordiya, who was present as a special guest, said that the college has succeeded in creating graduates who are not only good in academics, but are good human beings. He expressed his desire to contribute to the college in the field of waste management, which he has already initiated as ‘edible landscape project’. He would like to encourage ‘environmental entrepreneurship’ in the college.

The first principal Freny Tarapore was very happy to be present for the golden jubilee celebration of the college she started with just 50 students. She was overwhelmed with the growth of the college and the experiences of the alumni. She expressed the hope that with the achievements of the alumni in various fields, the society will appreciate the new face and scope of home science. She hopes that the new courses will not only empower the students, but also motivate them for commitment towards community.

The programme ended with the vice-chancellor congratulating the staff and hoped that the alumni would contribute to the university. She announced the development of an incubation and innovation cell where the alumni can fruitfully contribute too.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 17:01 IST