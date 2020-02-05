Govt busy finding loopholes in projects, than completing them: Patil

pune

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:43 IST

Chandrakant Patil, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit president, on Wednesday asked the state government for the status report of development projects which were undertaken by the BJP in the city, but have currently been stalled.

Patil said, “This government (Maha Vikas Aghadi) is busy in pointing out loopholes in development projects which were undertaken by the BJP. If they have any doubts about the projects, they should initiate an inquiry and finish it in the stipulated time and complete the project.”

Patil was in the city to meet Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad regarding various issues in the Kothrud assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Patil also claimed that there are chances of a midterm poll in Maharashtra by year-end and the BJP will prefer to contest the election alone rather than form an alliance.