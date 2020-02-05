e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / Govt busy finding loopholes in projects, than completing them: Patil

Govt busy finding loopholes in projects, than completing them: Patil

pune Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Chandrakant Patil, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit president, on Wednesday asked the state government for the status report of development projects which were undertaken by the BJP in the city, but have currently been stalled.

Patil said, “This government (Maha Vikas Aghadi) is busy in pointing out loopholes in development projects which were undertaken by the BJP. If they have any doubts about the projects, they should initiate an inquiry and finish it in the stipulated time and complete the project.”

Patil was in the city to meet Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad regarding various issues in the Kothrud assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Patil also claimed that there are chances of a midterm poll in Maharashtra by year-end and the BJP will prefer to contest the election alone rather than form an alliance.

top news
EC raps Delhi Police officer who linked Shaheen Bagh shooter to AAP
EC raps Delhi Police officer who linked Shaheen Bagh shooter to AAP
‘Authorities were sleeping’: Court blames govt for delay in hanging rape convicts
‘Authorities were sleeping’: Court blames govt for delay in hanging rape convicts
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Baby tests positive for novel coronavirus just 30 hours after birth
Baby tests positive for novel coronavirus just 30 hours after birth
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
Auto Expo 2020: Top-10 car unveiling on Day 1 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-10 car unveiling on Day 1 of India’s mega motor show
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News