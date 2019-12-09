Gun fired in Kondhwa over wedding celebration dispute; 21 held

pune

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 21:11 IST

The Pune police on Sunday, arrested 21 people for attempted murder and rioting in Kondhwa.

The main accused have been identified as Vinod Somaiya Chimula, 29; Swapnil Manohar Dhandekar, 25; his brother Ravindra Manohar Dhandekar, 29, all residents of Yewalewadi; and Ajay Ashok Jamsandi, 19, a resident of Hanumannagar.

The complaint has been lodged by Salma Salim Shaikh, 36 a resident of Antulenagar.

According to SP Shinde, sub-inspector Kondhwa police station, the complainant’s son, Mohsin was attending a friend’s sister’s pre-wedding function on Saturday, where Ravindra arrived under the influence of alcohol and started dancing. Mohsin asked him to leave and that enraged him.

“On Sunday, after the wedding was over, Ravi along with his brother Swapnil and Jamsandi started hitting the people who were present. When Mohsin and his friend went to confront Ravi and Jamsandi, another fight broke put at 9.30 pm,” said Shinde.

Ravi then called in for reinforcements. Unidentified persons arrived with metal rods. When the complainant, Salma Shaikh, tried to intervene, Swapnil pulled out a gun and pointed it at her. Chimula snatched the gun from his hand, and in the process of doing so, a shot was fired in the air, said Shinde.

The sound of the shot caused unrest in the area. Police the arrested 21 people. The accused were produced in a local court on Monday and have been remanded to police custody.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons of means), rioting sections and 506(2) (criminal intimidation with a weapon) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act has been registered at Kondhwa police station.

One of the supporters of the accused has filed a cross complaint against four people. They have been identified as Kabar Moinuddin Shaikh, 29, Shakir Moinuddin Shaikh, 32, both residents of Mangalwar peth; Sunny Shankar Shinde, 23, and Aditya Somnath Pawar, 19, both residents of Yewalewadi. They were booked in a case under Sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and rioting of Indian Penal Code. The case has been registered at Kondhwa police station.

