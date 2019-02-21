H1N1 puts 12 patients on ventilator support in Pune hospitals

According to the latest statistics released by the state health department, a total of 12 patients infected with the H1N1 influenza virus, are currently on ventilator support in the Pune region.

This includes the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas.

Eight of these twelve have been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic, Dr Kapil Zirpe, intensive care units (ICU), Ruby Hall Clinic, confirmed.He also revealed that not a single patient on ventilator support with Ruby Hall is from Pune. “All hail from regions of Solapur, Satara, Ahmednagar and Kolhapur,” he said.

The other four currently on ventilator support are admitted to hospitals in PCMC.

Given the increase in the number of cases of the H1N1 influenza virus, which has claimed a total of 377 deaths in the country since January 1, the state has now strengthened it’s surveillance system.

This has resulted in more positive cases being recorded from areas that were thought to be comparatively less exposed to the virus.

“Per day, 35 cases are being reported to our surveillance centres, as compared to 20 cases per day in January. We have recorded 330 positive cases and 23 deaths in Maharashtra since January 1, of which, seven took place Nagpur last week. The maximum number of deaths, 12 out of the 23 in the state have been reported from Vidharbha,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, head of state epidemiology department.

Confirming the rise in number of positive cases, Dr Zirpe said, “Last month we had around three to four patients admitted in ICU, however in the last two weeks, the number has doubled. We now have eight patients on ventilator support with us.”

Dr Awate stated that one of the reasons behind the rise in critical cases is due to the change in weather conditions and rise in humidity levels, which making it a favourable environment for the virus to thrive.“Till last week the death toll in the state was 17, however, the number has increased to 23 in a week’s time,” said Awate adding, “People need to be careful and should take preventive measures such as vaccinations.”

