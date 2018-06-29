Habitual offender arrested for sexually harassing 21-year-old woman in Pune

A 38-year-old man was arrested for sexually harassing a woman after she tried to stop him from urinating in front of her house.

The man was identified as Jafar Abbas Khan, 38, a resident of Chamunda Taleem chowk in Bhawani Peth area of Pune.

"He was arrested in the afternoon on Thursday and remanded in police custody till July 2. He has a history of serious cases against him. The last case he was booked in was that of sexual assault. However, he seems to have been let go on a technical shortcoming in the earlier case," said JC Mujawar, assistant police inspector (API) of Khadak police station, who is investigating the case.

Not only did Khan get agitated and touch her inappropriately when she protested against him urinating in front of her house, but also assaulted her brother after verbally abusing her grandmother.

The incident happened around 1.30am on Wednesday when Khan was urinating in front of the 21-year-old complainant's house.

The complainant was washing utensils when Khan arrived in front of their house. She tried to stop him from urinating by yelling at him. He then approached her, touched her inappropriately and snatched the gold chain she was wearing before leaving. However, he returned with a knife in his hand and kicked the door of the complainant's house down while threatening to kill her family members.

He then entered the house and verbally abused the complainant's grandmother before raining blows and kicks on the woman's maternal cousin. He then went on to throw the utensils in the house on the floor before leaving the house.

The complainant approached the local police on Wednesday morning. A case was registered against Khan under Sections 392 (robbery), 354(a) (sexual harassment), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 453 (punishment for lurking house trespass or house breaking), 504 (insult with an intention to provoke breach of peace), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 37(1) and 135 of Bombay Police Act.