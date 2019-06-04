Harman’s plant inauguration: First big investment after PM’s swearing-in, says Fadnavis

This is the first big investment in India after the swearing-in of the Narendra Modi government in 2019. We welcome Harman’s new investment to boost manufacturing in our state,” said chief minister Devendra Fadvanis on Monday during the inauguration of the second phase of the manufacturing plant of Harman (a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Company Limited) at Chakan.

“Over the last five years, our government has had a relentless focus towards improving the ease of doing business in our state. We are excited to see a large, global corporation taking advantage of our programmes and working towards empowering skilled workforce in India. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, often calls Pune the ‘Detroit of India’ as he sees an immense potential in the city, for it to lead as the global hub of automotive manufacturing,” added Fadnavis.

With this expansion, Harman will be able to manufacture highly complex and customised connected car electronics solutions for its large domestic and global customers, including Maruti Suzuki, Daimler (Mercedes Benz), Volkswagen Group, Tata Motors and Fiat Chrysler.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Institute for Transforming India (NITI Aayog), Amitabh Kant, was also present at the event. “We believe that the future of India’s economy is dependent on the strength and nature of our large corporations, and I’m encouraged with the first major investment by Harman coming immediately after the general elections. Under our prime minister’s governance, India is set on a high trajectory growth rate by undertaking a series of structural reforms across sectors, which will catalyse private sector investments and job creation,” said Kant.

“This manufacturing expansion is largely in support of our growth plans and the Make in India vision. This is a major milestone for us and demonstrates our growing commitment to the country. We already have at least 9,000 world class engineers and scientists at our research and development centres in Bengaluru, Pune and Delhi, who are contributing to our global growth. We are grateful for the support we have received from the Maharashtra government,” said Dinesh C Paliwal, president and CEO, Harman.

Established in 2014, currently Harman’s Chakan plant manufactures highly sophisticated connected car solutions, including automotive infotainment units, for India’s domestic and global automotive customers. Phase II expansion will triple its production capacity by 2021.

