Hawaldar succumbs to Covid in Pimpri-Chinchwad

pune

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 16:28 IST

The death of a Hawaldar of Pimpri-Chinchwad police due to Covid-19 on Friday morning took the death toll in the local police force to three.

The deceased was identified as Hawaldar Ramesh Lohakare of Chinchwad police station and was declared dead at a private hospital while undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

Lohakare did not have any comorbidities, according to senior inspector Ravindra Jadhav of Chinchwad police station who visited the deceased official’s family.

He has tested positive on September 29 and had been admitted to Lokmanya Hospital till October 4. However, he was taken back to the hospital on October 8 as he started feeling unwell again.

He was under treatment at Lokmanya Hospital when he succumbed to the virus, according to the officials.