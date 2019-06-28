HC order on reservation will create opportunities for Marathas, says PB Sawant

Former Supreme Court judge justice (retd) PB Sawant has welcomed Bombay High court’s verdict upholding reservations for the Maratha caste under social and educational backwardness criteria.

Justice Sawant, who was part of the committee formed by Maratha Kranti Morcha during the 2016 agitation, had on various occasions said the reservation in present form would not stand the scrutiny of the court. During various interviews, he had said there was a need to create a “socialist system” where the economically poor could be offered free education, health services and jobs.

Reacting to the high court verdict on Thursday he said, “This decision has been given by the Bombay High court under exceptional circumstances and hence is valid. This will certainly help the entire Maratha community as this reservation will verily create various opportunities for them.”

When asked whether following the Maratha example, other castes will also demand reservations, he said constitutionally, under special circumstances, such reservations can be given. “However, as far as other castes are concerned, they have the right to reservation under the OBC castes. Having said so, if a few sections demand separate reservations, then it could be controversial.”

He pointed out that as far as the Maratha reservations are concerned, the Backward Castes Commission had recommended the reservation under exceptional circumstances and this was accepted by the high court.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 16:38 IST