Heavy rain lashes Pune, 310 shifted from Dandekar bridge

Oct 09, 2019

The Pune Municipal Corporation swung into action and shifted 310 people from the Dandekar bridge to Sane Guruji School, after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 20.9mm rainfall on Wednesday. The city witnessed incidents of waterlogging, severe traffic congestion and tree falls after the rain.

PMC PRO Sanjay More said that the residents were shifted as a precautionary measure after the heavy rains.

At least 55 incidents of tree falls were reported in Sahakarnagar, Kothrud, Karvenagar, Sinhgad road, Parvati, according to fire brigade officials. On Tilak road near SP College, one tree collapsed on a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPML) bus. Minor injuries were reported after the incident, according to fire brigade officials.

The downpour also caused traffic congestions and waterlogging in different areas, including, Kothrud, Karve road, Deccan, Swargate, Mundhwa, Rasta peth, Sinhgad road, Kharadi, Bibvewadi and Chinchwad.

The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall for the next two days.

There were four to five calls of tree falling incidents. The incidents were not serious as it was mostly branches of trees which had fallen. Due to this, there were traffic congestions, but once they were removed by our officials, the traffic was moving smoothly,” said a fire brigade official.

A tree fell across the road at Yamunanagar and traffic came to a halt till Talawade road.

Swapnil Pathak, a resident of Karvenagar, who was travelling to Karve road, said, “I had a tough time trying to manuoevre my two-wheeler through the flooded roads as the water was almost 1 to 1.5 feet deep and it was difficult to maintain balance.”

As a result of heavy downpour, electricity supply was also disrupted for at least 2 hours in Swargate, Peshawe Park, Hingane and Kothrud.

Bharat Pawar, deputy PRO of Maharashtra State Electricity Department, said, “As a result of heavy rainfall, electricty supply to many areas was disconnected. In Parvati, a tree collapsed on an electric wire, which resulted in the disruption of supply. Our officers were rushed to the spot and work is going on to restore the supply.”

Meanwhile, many areas in Pimpri-Chinchwad experienced waterlogging and traffic congestion due to rains. Shivaji chowk in Hinjewadi witnessed a kilometre-long queue of vehicles. Commuters had expressed their anguish over the slow movement of traffic and demanded that poor monitoring in the Hinjewadi led to this situation. The commuters demanded that more efforts should be undertaken as a part of disaster management plan by the highway police, where top priority must be given to decongest road during the monsoon and additional highway police officials should be deployed to clear the jams in the Hinjewadi.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 22:02 IST