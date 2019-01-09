Helicopter help for Sinhagad fort’s ropeway project

The long-awaited ropeway to the Sinhagad fort is likely to soon come to fruition. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) had already given a nod to this project along with the required permissions. However, the work of the ropeway is finally set to commence by this month end. According to officials, for the first time in India, help of a helicopter will be taken to erect this ropeway at Sinhagad fort. This is the second ropeway project in Maharashtra after Raigad fort.

The proposed ropeway would start from Atkarwadi village to Doordarshan Tower (HT PHOTO)

PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Kiran Gitte said, “Along with our main contractor which is the Shivai group, an Austrian-based company Doopelmayr who are experts in erecting ropeways have also been bought on board for the work. The same company had also erected the ropeway between Vaishno Devi and Bhairavnath Temple. Another partner in this project is Heliswiss which will provide the helicopter service for erecting the cable route.”

Gite further added, “In order to speed up the work of the ropeway, helicopters would be used for the first time. For that we would need special permissions from the State government. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured to give the necessary permissions. PMRDA would give 5 hectare land for this project at Atkarwadi.”

The proposed ropeway would start from Atkarwadi village to Doordarshan Tower. The total length of the ropeway is 1800 meter and would be covered in just 4 to 5 minutes. It would also help to decongest traffic on Singhgad road and also attract more tourists.All the necessary permissions have already been given by the forest department and PMRDA.

There would be 32 trolleys (cable cars) 16 would go upwards and 16 would come downwards at a time. It is expected that 1,000 tourist would travel per hour by this ropeway (HT PHOTO)

Thetotal project cost of this project is Rs116 crore. There would be 32 trolleys (cable cars) 16 would go upwards and 16 would come downwards at a time. It is expected that 1,000 tourist would travel per hour by this ropeway.

Uday Shinde, director of the Shivai groups who is erecting this ropeway said “We have tied up with the worlds best companies in order to get advanced technology for this project. The Sinhagad ropeway project will help attract more tourists and will make travelling easy for senior citizen visitors.”

