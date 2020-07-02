e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Highest surge in positive cases in Pune on Wednesday, 19 deaths

Highest surge in positive cases in Pune on Wednesday, 19 deaths

The city’s testing capacity will now increase to 5,000 samples daily, as rapid antigen detecting kits have been made available.

pune Updated: Jul 02, 2020 16:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
A doctor holds the Covid-19 antigen testing kit, at Naidu Hospital, in Pune, India, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
A doctor holds the Covid-19 antigen testing kit, at Naidu Hospital, in Pune, India, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.(Shankar Narayan/ Hindustan Times)
         

The city recorded a collection of 4,068 samples on Wednesday, as it also saw its highest one-day - 877 positive Covid-19 cases, taking the count of progressive positives to 18,105.

The Pune Municipal Corporation also reported 19 deaths within the city, taking the death toll to 662. The city’s testing capacity will now increase to 5,000 samples daily, as rapid antigen detecting kits have been made available.

Also, 589 patients were cured and discharged on Wednesday, taking the count of such cases to 11,040.

Currently there are 6,403 active patients in city hospitals, of which, 347 are critical.

The deaths include six from Sassoon General hospital, two from the Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital and one from Kashibai Navale hospital.

Global hospital reported two deaths, Sahyadri hospital reported two deaths and KEM hospital reported one death.

A 44-year-old male was reported dead at the Inlaks and Budhrani hospital. A 56-year-old, male residing at Rahatni was reportedly brought dead to the Ratna Memorial Hospital on June 27, but was reported on Wednesday. His swab tested positive on June 28.

Another, 66-year-old male, residing at Kondhwa was reported dead at Tarachand hospital.

One rural death reported is of a 45-year-old male, residing at Chakan, Talegaon, reported dead at Sahyadri Hospital (Deccan).

top news
Senior citizens, Covid-19 patients can vote in elections via postal ballots
Senior citizens, Covid-19 patients can vote in elections via postal ballots
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
Defence Ministry approves purchase of 33 new fighter jets including 21 MiG-29s from Russia
Defence Ministry approves purchase of 33 new fighter jets including 21 MiG-29s from Russia
India logs a Covid-19 recovery rate of 59.52%, with 3.6 lakh cured patients
India logs a Covid-19 recovery rate of 59.52%, with 3.6 lakh cured patients
‘Please deport us’: Foreigners who attended Jamaat event plead SC
‘Please deport us’: Foreigners who attended Jamaat event plead SC
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before woman
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before woman
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In