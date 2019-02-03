Hindustan Antibiotics limited employee found hanging at home near Pune

An employee of Hindustan Antibiotics Limited, a public sector undertaking, was found hanging at his residence on Friday afternoon. The deceased had not been paid his complete salary for the past 20 months, according to his fellow workers.

The deceased has been identified as Ramdas Shivajirao Ukirde (51), a resident of Thergaon near Pimpri-Chinchwad, according to the police.

“His brother is an assistant police inspector at Warje Malwadi police station. He told us about the incident and we have recorded an accidental death report in the matter,” said senior police inspector Satish Mane of Wakad police station.

The grieving family members took Ukirde’s body to their native place in Karad, Satara. The police is yet to record statements of family members in the case.

“Ukirde had some intestine-related illness as well. The job-related frustration had also been tough on him. But right now we have not put the onus on any organisation or person,” said senior PI Mane.

“The company has been paying the workers Rs 5,000 per month,” said Arun Borhade, vice president of Hindustan Antibiotics Limited workers union.“We learned about the incident late in the night yesterday (Friday). So we did not have time to interact in detail with his family members,” he added. When asked about the deceased man’s behaviour in the recent days Borade said,“He looked happy.”

Borhade is a technician in the quality assurance department of the company while Ukirde was a lab technician in the quality control department of the company. Ukirde had been working in the position for the over 25 years, according to Borhade.” A person working in his position would easily earn Rs 30,000-35,000,” said Borhade.

While Hindustan Antibiotics Limited authorities could not be reached for comment, Borhade said that the company has not been in a position to pay its workers for the past 20 months.

In the Ukirde household, the elder among the two sons had recently started working while the younger one is studying. The deceased man’s wife had also started providing beauty services in the neighbourhood to supplement the lack of payment form HA, according to Borhade.

While no case has been registered against the company, the matter will be investigated after the family members’ statements are recorded, said police officials.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 14:31 IST