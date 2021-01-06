e-paper
Home / Pune News / Hit-and-run: Two friends on bike killed in Pune

Hit-and-run: Two friends on bike killed in Pune

pune Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 19:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: The driver of an unidentified vehicle was booked in a hit-and-run case after two persons who were riding a motorbike were found dead in Dehu road in the small hours of Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Sagar Kalyan Degale (23) of Morevasti in Chikhali and a native of Barshi in Solapur; and Vaibhav Ramesh Nimbalkar (26) also of Morevasti.

The duo, riding a Yamaha FZS registered in Pune, was hit by an unidentified vehicle around 11:30pm on Monday atop the bridge that connects Nigdi with Dehu Road, according to the police.

“They were heading home from work at a private company and were staying together. Family members have taken their bodies,” said sub-inspector A Kokate of Dehu road police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 304(a), 279, 337, 338 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 and other relevant sections of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Dehu road police station.

