e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Homeless garbage picker found bludgeoned to death in Chakan

Homeless garbage picker found bludgeoned to death in Chakan

pune Updated: Oct 04, 2020 21:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A homeless man was found bludgeoned to death near a vegetable market in Chakan area on Saturday morning.

The deceased man was identified as Ramdas Rajaram Dhumbare (48), a native of Pathardi, Ahmednagar who earned a livelihood by picking garbage.

“He may possibly have been drunk. We found a blood-stained rock next to the cement block he was found on. We are yet to find any suspects in the case,” said police sub-inspector Vishal Dandage of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.

The man was found bludgeoned to death in a tin shade located along Pune-Nashik highway. The body was splayed on a cement block inside the tin shed, according to police.

The murder is suspected to have happened on Friday night as the passers-by found the body on Saturday morning, according to police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Chakan police station against unidentified suspects.

top news
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
States’ compensation issue likely to be resolved at GST Council meet on Monday
States’ compensation issue likely to be resolved at GST Council meet on Monday
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis off to great start against KXIP
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis off to great start against KXIP
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
Rahul Gandhi to hold tractor rallies, road shows in Haryana on October 6, 7
Rahul Gandhi to hold tractor rallies, road shows in Haryana on October 6, 7
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesMI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In