Homeless garbage picker found bludgeoned to death in Chakan

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 21:43 IST

A homeless man was found bludgeoned to death near a vegetable market in Chakan area on Saturday morning.

The deceased man was identified as Ramdas Rajaram Dhumbare (48), a native of Pathardi, Ahmednagar who earned a livelihood by picking garbage.

“He may possibly have been drunk. We found a blood-stained rock next to the cement block he was found on. We are yet to find any suspects in the case,” said police sub-inspector Vishal Dandage of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.

The man was found bludgeoned to death in a tin shade located along Pune-Nashik highway. The body was splayed on a cement block inside the tin shed, according to police.

The murder is suspected to have happened on Friday night as the passers-by found the body on Saturday morning, according to police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Chakan police station against unidentified suspects.