Homoeopathy doctor booked for raping minor in Pune

Sahakarnagar police booked a 47-year-old homeopathy practitioner Dr Uday Shah on charges of allegedly raping a minor at gunpoint. According to the First Information Report (FIR) lodged with Sahakarnagar police, the victim had visited his clinic located in Sambhajinagar in September 2017 after the Ganesh Chaturthi festival for a medical check up between 2 pm to 3 pm as she was ill.

Dr Shah examined her and gave her a tablet for consumption, following which she became unconscious, said police officials. Before giving her the tablet, she was administered an injection. After taking the tablet, the victim fell unconscious, following which he raped her. When she regained consciousness and realised that she had been raped, Dr Shah threatened to kill her and her parents with a pistol and said that in no circumstance must she speak of the events to any of her family members or outsiders, police said.

Police inspector Dipak S Nikam said that the victim was a minor and had gone to Dr Shah for a medical check up. “First, he gave her an injection and then gave her a tablet for consumption, after which, she became unconscious. Shah, who is the family doctor, then raped her and also threatened her with dire consequences. Shah is currently admitted at Sassoon General Hospital,” said Nikam.

Police booked him under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).