Pune housing societies take the eco-friendly path

PALASH HOUSING SOCIETY

Palash Housing society is celebrating Ganpati festival this year in an eco-friendly way. Right from the making the idol of Lord Ganesh to the immersion of the idol, the housing society in Wakad has ensured that they do not cause any harm to the nature.

Kiran Vadgama, a member of the society said, “The Ganpati idol is made of clay and mud. Also, we treat the nirmalya at our own composting plants and use the manure generated. Besides this, the immersion of the idol on the last day of the festival will also be happening in our own premises. In these seven days of the festival, we conduct various workshops for children of our society where they are taught to make small ecofriendly Ganpati idols. “

ROSELAND SOCIETY

The Roseland residency co-op housing society at Pimple Saudagar celebrated Ganesh festival with the ‘my waste my responsibility’ initative. (HT PHOTO)

The Roseland residency co-op housing society at Pimple Saudagar celebrated Ganesh festival with the ‘my waste my responsibility’ initiative.

Santosh Maskar, chairman of society, said, “Under this initiative, we have kept model of compost and rainwater harvesting to create awareness.”To keep children away from electronic gadgets, the Roseland society members organised mud festival for them.

Mithun Godbole, a resident of the society, said, “Our society members generally avoid plaster of paris Ganesh idols.Also all members use our own tank for immersion purpose. After immersion we use tank water for gardening purpose.”

On the fifth day of the festival, the residents of the society gathered to bid adieu to Bappa in a temporary tank.

The Roseland Residency Co-op Housing Society is a recipient of a national Swacch Bharat award.

KALYANINAGAR RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION

The members of the housing societies of Kalyaninagar residents association celebrated the festival in an eco-friendly manner. (HT PHOTO)

The members of the societies in Kalyani nagar residents association respect environment and keep the surroundings clean.

Leela Garden housing society of Kalyaninagar has been installing an eco-friendly Ganesh idol. “We began six years ago. Our decoration is also simple and eco-friendly,” said Priti Sharma from the society.

Harmony society as well as Marigold society too has installed an eco-friendly ganesha. Shanu Sabunani said, “Our ganesha is made using chemical free rangoli colours.”

Every two days the nirmalya is collected and then taken to the big nirmalya kalash kept at Yerwada area.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 16:39 IST