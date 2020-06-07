e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / How Bhavani peth managed to flatten the curve

How Bhavani peth managed to flatten the curve

pune Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:37 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

The Bhavani peth ward, that emerged as Pune’s Covid-19 hotpot in April and May has reported a drop in the number of fresh cases on a daily basis, according to statistics shared by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

According to the PMC data, the Bhavani peth ward reported 865 progressive cases, of which 121 are active cases with 624 recovered until June 4.

This has led the area to the 10th spot in ward-wise ranking of Covid-19 positive cases.

In Bhavani peth, Mahatma Phule peth reported 383 cases, out of which 38 are active; this is followed by Lohiyanagar which had 257 positive cases of which 46 are active; and Rasta peth had 227 positive cases, of which 37 are active.

The number of active cases in the ward is now lower than the Dhole Patil road (509), Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori (289), Bibwewadi (213) and Sinhgad road (204) wards.

The Bhavani peth ward has also a reported 3,078 co-morbid patients and 378 pregnant women, both categories of whom are vulnerable to the infection and are being kept a close watch on.

The ward administration which keeps a check on the ground took basic measures and ensured strict implementation which has resulted in the ward slowing down the rate of infection.

Assistant municipal commissioner Bankar Somnath Haribhau said, “We have ensured maximum contact tracing as per the ICMR guidelines. We have also sealed the entire building of the slum lane when we found positive cases and also took swabs of all the residents, symptomatic and asymptomatic, which ensured that we could contain the spread of the virus. The restricted movement of PMC staff, most of who lived in this area was providing essential services, helped.”

According to Haribhau, the PMC appointed dedicated officers to each of the micro-containment zones and also a police officer to ensure that social distancing and safety measures are followed, including wearing masks at all times when one steps out of the house.

“Even today we have our officers to ensure that social distancing is followed at all shops which have opened again,” he said.

A PMC health official working on the ground in Bhavani peth, requesting anonymity, said, “When Bhavani peth was at its peak, we were reporting about 30 cases per day which have now come down to five to seven positive cases daily. We could achieve all this because of the house-to-house survey to look for anyone who showed any possible symptoms of virus. We also cleaned the public toilets at least three times a day with sodium hypochlorite and started early contact tracing, which meant whenever we got the list of positives in our ward we started contacting at least six close contacts and collected their swabs within two-three hours, which were sent for tracing. Till the time the results were out they were either quarantined at home or in an institution, depending on if there were an attached toilet and a separate room in the house.”

The official further added that while there was resistance initially from the locals as the awareness grew, they become supportive and came forward if they found any symptoms similar to flu.

He further added, “We also started distributing homeopathic medicines which we delivered to each house. We also distributed masks to everyone. We conducted door-to-door surveys looking for vulnerable senior citizens who had any reported comorbidity and asked the home members to keep a close watch on them and report to the PMC in case of any symptoms of flu.”

The ward has one swab collection centre at the Savitribai Phule municipal school and also has a mobile swab collection centre, run on a bus.

The civic body has also supplied ration kits in the ward to restrict the movement of people within the ward.

As of June 4, about 16,131rations kits have been distributed in the ward, of which 15,731 have been distributed by the PMC and remaining by NGOs.

The ration kits provided to the citizens include essential items like sugar, flour, sweet oil, pulses, rice, flattened rice, salt, soap, chili powder, tea powder, and milk powder.

Similar measures were taken at the Patil Estate slum which was the most affected in the Shivajinagar-Ghole road ward. The slum is no more a containment zone in the newly declared list by the civic body. On June 2, the slum area was removed from the list of 66 micro-containment zones after several measures were taken to contain the spread of the virus.

top news
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
Woman with alleged links to ISIS tests Covid-19 positive in NIA custody
Woman with alleged links to ISIS tests Covid-19 positive in NIA custody
Security forces kill five terrorists in 12-hour operation in J-K’s Shopian
Security forces kill five terrorists in 12-hour operation in J-K’s Shopian
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Sonu Sood is a face, BJP running the show from behind: Sanjay Raut
Sonu Sood is a face, BJP running the show from behind: Sanjay Raut
Watch: MP hospital ties 80-year-old man to bed after family failed to pay dues
Watch: MP hospital ties 80-year-old man to bed after family failed to pay dues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In