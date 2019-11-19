e-paper
Huge relief to passengers as PMPML bus stop becomes operational inside Pune railway station premises

pune Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:54 IST
Providing relief to Pune Mahangar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) passengers travelling to and from the Pune railway station, the railway administration has now started a bus stop inside the station premises from Tuesday.

The bus stop is located in lane no. 4 from the main entrance gate of the Pune railway station.

“On Monday, we undertook trails runs, which were good. Buses plying on the Katraj, Swargate, Kothrud, Nigdi, Alandi, Wagholi and Talegaon routes will stop here,” said Subhash Gaikwad, PMPML administration officer. 

A dedicated bus stop of the Pune railway station is just opposite the main entrance gate of the station and passengers earlier had to carry their luggage, cross the road and then, board the bus. The new bus stop within the station premises will be beneficial for the passengers. “I regularly travel from the Pune railway station to Mumbai and other places, when we come back to the station from the train it becomes difficult for us to walk with the luggage during the rush hour, cross the road and then, board the bus. Now, if the buses are going to stop inside the station premises, then, it will be very helpful for passengers.” 

Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson, said, “A meeting was held between PMPML chief managing director Nayana Gunde and Pune railway division senior officials to start a bus stop inside the station premises. After the decision was taken, trial runs were successful and so, now we have allowed the buses to pass through lane no. 4 without disturbing the flow of other vehicles coming to the station.”

