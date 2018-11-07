‘I will continue to win medals for the country... it takes some hard work, says Nitten Kirrtane, senior tennis player

Nitten Kirrtane is satisfied the way his tennis career has shaped up so far. While speaking to Hindustan Times from United States, he spoke about his daily routine and future plans.

How was the seniors’ tournament overall ?

The overall standard of the world championship was unbelievable. Top quality player like Dennis Van Schepingen participated in the event. In the team event, Spain won our category (40-plus category). The Spanish player Roberto who I lost to in the individual event was strong on clay. I like playing on clay courts but prefer hard courts.

What is the mantra for staying fit and winning so many tournaments?

The mantra for staying fit is to keep working hard daily. My daily routine starts at 6 am with good physical workout under Mihir Teranikar. He has kept me in good shape. This is followed by tennis practice at PYC tennis club with Hemant Bendrey.

What is your next target ?

I have to revise my targets. When I started playing the ITF senior circuit, I wanted to represent India. In my first World Championship I was not sure if I would win a medal. Next year I will shift to a higher age category and I will aim to continue to win laurels for the country.

What about your doubles partner Kirilovska from Latvia?

Vlada showed great courage to step on the court with an injured ankle. I am happy that I supported her and we did well to win the silver medal. It is never easy when you are hurt to play so yes I am looking forward to playing with her again.

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 15:11 IST