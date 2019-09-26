IAS officer who quit taking a stand in Kashmir refused access into Pune varsity library

pune

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:32 IST

IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan, who quit the services over “denial of freedom of expression” to people of Jammu and Kashmir, claimed he was barred from visiting the library at the Savitribai Phule Pune University, in Pune on Monday.

However, library officials at the Jayakar Knowledge Resource Centre said that by asking for an application for Gopinathan’s visit on Monday, the institute was following due procedure.

“Got the taste! In Pune university, students enthusiastically called me to the Jayakar library saying a lot of UPSC aspirants study there and would like to meet. That’s when the librarian realised who I am and asked to submit an application for consideration to enter the library! (sic)” he tweeted.

“But then the students told that no political activity against government is allowed in the university/hostel by regulation! Anyway, being thrown out is not a good feeling.But counts as new experience. So all good,” Gopinathan tweeted.

Replying to a query by a student on Twitter, Gopinathan said he left Pune on Monday afternoon itself.

“As I was in the city to deliver talks, some students wanted to show me the university and told me that the library is very good and a lot of students prepare for UPSC and other civil services exams there,” he told PTI. “I was told that these students would love to talk to me,” he added.

He said that on Monday they went inside the library and met the official in charge. “I introduced myself and I also said that I have resigned (from IAS) and added that the students had called me for an informal interaction,” he said.

“While the students were excited, the library in- charge asked me to submit an application (for the visit). As the conversation between students and the library in charge was getting heated up over the issue, we decided to walk out and sat in a canteen,” Gopinathan said.

The officials ruled out any “selective” treatment to Gopinathan and said that the application was sought to maintain it for the records.

“The norm is for everybody who visits the library.

Whosoever comes to the library, we take a formal application.

Last year, relatives of MR Jaykar, the first vice- chancellor of the university, came to the library and that time also an application (form) was taken from them,” an official said.

Some students expressed confusion over why library officials insisted on an application form and claimed that they behaved rudely with Gopinathan.

