IMA to release guide on vaccines and vaccinar

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has planned on releasing a special guide on vaccines and vaccinations , nationally on November 17 in both hard and soft copy.

Although a guide on vaccinations for doctors sounds strange, most doctors only know of vaccines in their field of expertise. Dr Jayesh Lele,convenor of the vaccination committee and national secretary at the Hospital Board of India, IMA said, “It is a myth that all doctors are aware of what vaccinations should be given. Most of them are unaware; reason being doctors work according to their specialities. A paediatrician may not know what vaccine can be suggested or given to an adult patient or may not know what vaccines are needed in an adult patient; similarly an obstetrician and gynaecologist may not be aware what vaccines are given to others besides their female patients. To educate our doctors about how vaccines act as prevention and make them aware of varied range of vaccinations for all, right from paediatric to geriatric and how vaccinations be it mandatory or suggestive, we have planned this book.”

Also there are quite a few life saving vaccinations and are the only way towards prevention many infections or diseases.We have observed that not only patients or general public, but there are doctors who are unaware of what vaccines should be given and when. Many think only paediatric vaccinations are compulsory or are needed but it is not the case, explained Dr Lele.

“Looking current rise in epidemiology of various infections in the country, we decided to educate our doctors first through this guide. It consists of all aspects related to medicine; like when to give, whom to give and what to give. Right from paediatric to geriatric age group will be covered in this book,” said Lele.

Claiming it to be the first of its kinds, Lele also added that, “With this book all the doctors from every speciality will be educated about different types of vaccines, its efficacy and how and when it can be given. With patients suffering from co-morbidities,heart failure, renal failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder etc; it is important to know what vaccines must be given in case of emergencies.”

The book on which work has already started will be available to general public.

Dr Ravi Wankhedkar, national president, IMA said, “Vaccinations are needed by everybody. Timely vaccinations like yearly influenza vaccine or hepatitis vaccine are some preventive vaccines that can save lives. Doctors should educate their patients during examinations and visits to promote this idea.”

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 14:42 IST