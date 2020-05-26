e-paper
In action plan to reopen Tulshibaug, business and shopping will not override safety

pune Updated: May 26, 2020 23:06 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
On any given day, Tulshibaug market on Bajirao road teems with action. However, the last two months have been an exception, as Covid-19 (coronavirus) cast a shadow over the market.

Businesses are making a comeback as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is easing the lockdown restrictions and Pune’s iconic Tulshibaug market will reopen in a few days, said officials.

Nitin Pandit, secretary Tulshibaug shop owners association said, “We had a meeting with the PMC commissioner last week and will submit our action plan to reopen the market. There are 300 shops and 300 hawkers registered at Tulshibaug. The market has six lanes. One lane will have 10 shops open, five on each side with proper social distancing. So 60 shops will be open and one shop will get a chance to be open twice a week,” he said.

“We will keep sanitiser stands outside all shops. Security guards will be present at the entrance of the lanes, where thermal screening will take place. Shops will be open from 10am to 7pm. Shop owners will not allow workers residing in containment zones to enter the market. The market will open in the next three to four days after a final meeting with the commissioner,” added Pandit.

Vinayak Kadam, vice-president of Tulshibaug small shops and hawkers association said, “We are not going to start our hawkers business immediately, to avoid overcrowding. We will look at the response to the shop owners and what all precautions they are taking, and then slowly we will also start our business.”

PMC commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, “I have met with the association. Once they share their plan, we will study it and if feasible to give some relaxations to open the market. Norms will have to be followed curb the virus spread.”

