In Pimpri-Chinchwad Assembly segments, straight fights now as key rebellions fizzle out

Oct 07, 2019

: The fire seems to be fizzling out among the rebels as Pimpri saw withdrawal of 13 nomination forms while Chinchwad saw three bowing out from the Assembly election race on Monday.

While key rebels from the Pimpri Assembly constituency have withdrawn their nomination forms, Sena rebel Rahul Kalate is firm on contesting the polls from the Chinchwad seat.

“At least 13 candidates withdrew their nomination papers from the Pimpri Assembly constituency,” said election officer of Pimpri Assembly constituency, Vaishali Untwal. From the Pimpri Assembly constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Amit Gorkhe, former corporator Bhima Bobade and Chandrakana Sonkamble withdrew their nomination papers on Monday.

Gorkhe said, “I withdrew my nomination after meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. I want to see Fadnavis as the CM again and hence, I have decided to support the Sena-BJP candidate.” Shiv Sena has fielded sitting MLA Gautam Chabukswar as its candidate from Pimpri.

Chankrakanta Sonkamble in 2014 fought against Chabukswar as a nominee of the RPI (Athavale). Sonkamble also withdrew her nomination papers.

Rebel NCP corportator Sulkshna Shilwant-Dhar’s nomination was rejected during scrutiny in Pimpri. NCP’s Shekhar Ovhal filed the nomination papers as an independent, but withdrew on Monday and all NCP rebels expressed support to Anna Bansode.

Now, there will be a straight fight between NCP’s Anna Bansode and BJP-Sena’s Gautam Chabukswar in Pimpri.

From the Chinchwad Assembly constituency, three candidates withdrew their forms, including, Kailash Pardeshi, Javed Sheikh and Dharmpal Tatarpale, said Manisha Kumbhar, the election officer of Chinchwad Assembly constituency.

Kalate, who did not relent and is contesting as an independent from Chinchwad had given a tough fight to Jagtap in the 2014 Assembly polls. During the Modi wave, Kalate grabbed almost 63,489 votes.

In Maval, the BJP rebel candidate Ravindra Bhegade stepped out of the race on Monday.

“I have always been loyal to my party. I will follow the order by party leaders. I was upset that the party did not offer me a ticket, but now after a discussion with senior party leaders, I have withdrawn my candidature to support the official party candidate Sanjay alice Bala Bhegade from Maval,” said Ravindra Bhegade.

BJP MLA Sanjay alice Bala Bhegade is eyeing the Maval seat for the third term.

There will be straight fight between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rebel corporator Sunil Shelke who is contesting from Maval on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ticket and Bala Bhegade in Maval.

Oct 07, 2019