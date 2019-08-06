In solidarity: Help pours in for evacuated residents in Pune

pune

At least 700 rain-affected citizens from Baner, Balewadi and Aundh have been brought to Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Late Baburao Genuji Balwadkar primary school in Balewadi on Monday, after their residential areas were inundated.

“Water entered our area and my family was evacuated immediately,” said Sanjeev Kamble, a resident of Bhimnagar in Balewadi. Vaishali Mahadev Alidabi was also relocated to the school with her son and husband.

“We don’t have a single rupee with us and all our belongings have been washed away. No alert was issued by the PMC regarding waterlogging in our area. Hence, many people are affected. Who will pay for the loss we suffered,” said Alidabi.

Another resident, Bhagwat Bhalerao from Dattanagar, Aundh, said, “Water level has risen up to five feet in Aundh and nearby areas. People are still being evacuated and the situation is getting worse. It is good that arrangements are being made at the school, else we would not have a place to go.”

Citizen groups have stepped forward to help citizens affected by rains. “Since Saturday, we have started a help camp in this school and through social media, we appealed to the public to help us out with clothes, blankets, food and whatever help they can give. So till now, we are getting a good response, people are coming on their own giving out blankets, medicines and food items. Now we have around 700 people shifted to this school and we have appealed for more help from the public,” said Prashant Patil, coordinator for this help centre at PMC Balwadkar School in Balewadi.

While Shilpa Kabra and her friends residents of Balewadi immediately responded to this appeal and came to donate various things to this help center, “When we got to know that people are in need, we all friends from our area collected funds and brought blankets, clothes, biscuits, soaps and some medicines to give it to the centre,” said, Shilpa Kabra, a resident of Balewadi.

Helpline

Those who wish to send support to people affected by the rain they can do so by contacting

Prashant Patil - 7507037550

